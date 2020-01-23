Xerox Preps Slate Of 11 HP Nominees In $33B Takeover Push

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 10:27 AM EST) -- Xerox said Thursday it plans to nominate a slate of 11 independent directors to HP’s board, as the print and digital products company looks to advance its spurned $33 billion cash-and-stock buyout offer for HP. News of plans to nominate 11 new HP Inc. directors comes the day after the Wall Street Journal reported that Xerox Holdings Corp. was preparing to replace HP's entire board. It also comes after Xerox announced earlier this month it had secured a $24 billion financing package in a bid to “remove any doubt” about its ability to fund the 11-figure takeover proposal it lobbed in...

