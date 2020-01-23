Textbook Publishers Accused Of Trying To Kill Resale Market

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- McGraw-Hill, Pearson Education and other big-name textbook publishers and sellers are trying to drive college resellers out of business by developing a new model for course material that doesn't allow students to buy used books, according to a new proposed class action. A group of college textbook resellers told a Delaware federal judge Wednesday that they were being stamped out by the textbook makers' tightening grip on the industry and a new product they say is ironically billed as "inclusive access" course content. "In reality, it should be called 'Exclusive Access' as there is nothing inclusive about it," the used booksellers...

