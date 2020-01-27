Fraud Claims In NY Breach Of Contract Cases Are Muddled

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 2:32 PM EST) -- For several years, New York’s state and federal courts have been wrestling with how to weigh allegations of fraud that are pleaded together with more garden variety breach of contract claims. In order to avoid overlapping legal theories that emanate from the same general set of facts, courts have refused to allow fraud or fraudulent inducement claims to proceed when there is a breach of contract case at the heart of the dispute. Only intentional misrepresentations that are deemed collateral or extraneous to the underlying contract at issue may survive through discovery. Misrepresentations that relate to the future promisor’s performance of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS