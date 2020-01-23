Recent Developments Show Importance Of Int'l Sport Court

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- Sports is now a big business globally — worth more than 3% of world trade — and is also a product in its own right. With all this money circulating in sports, there is much at stake both on and off the field of play. It is not surprising, therefore, that sports legal disputes are on the rise. The question then arises: How best to settle them? Traditionally, through the courts? Or the modern way, through alternative dispute resolution? That is, mainly by arbitration or mediation or a combination of the two, so-called med-arb, with mediation to identify the issues...

