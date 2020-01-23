Okla. Wants Halt To Tribes' Casino Games In Compact Row

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt asked a federal judge Wednesday to block the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw tribes from continuing to operate slot machines and other games at their casinos, saying the games are illegal since the tribes' gaming compacts with the state expired at the start of the year. The state asked for an injunction through a counterclaim filed Wednesday in the tribes’ suit, which contends that their compacts automatically renewed at the beginning of 2020 and that Stitt has been trying to “unsettle and destabilize” the tribes’ gaming by calling the compacts' renewal into question in a bid to force...

