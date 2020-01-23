Texas Court Changes Course To OK Permian Lease Fight Win

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday determined Pathfinder Oil & Gas Inc. is entitled to a 25% working interest in a group of Permian Basin leases, after the Texas Supreme Court held the court had wrongly wiped out a verdict for Pathfinder. The Texas Supreme Court sent the case back to the Eleventh Court of Appeals in May, instructing the court to reconsider a September 2017 decision that Pathfinder couldn't collect on a jury's verdict in its lease fight with Great Western Drilling Ltd. Pathfinder convinced a jury that Great Western backed out of an agreement to sell a 25% working interest in...

