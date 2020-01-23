FERC Commissioner McNamee Won't Seek New Term

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 11:38 AM EST) -- Bernard McNamee, a Republican commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said Thursday that he won't seek another term at the agency when his current term expires June 30, which raises the possibility that the agency will lack a quorum of commissioners for the second time in three years. McNamee, who joined FERC in December 2018 after a stint in the U.S. Department of Energy, said he needs to take a break from D.C. government work in order to spend more time with his family. “I have enjoyed the work and I love this job, but I love my family more,”...

