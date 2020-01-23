AT&T Says $1.8M Crypto Theft Claims Have 'Critical Holes'

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- AT&T is defending its motion to dismiss claims that it failed to prevent the theft of $1.8 million in cryptocurrency, telling a California federal court that a technology consultant's arguments contain "critical holes" that sink his complaint. Seth Shapiro contends that AT&T Mobility LLC knew about "SIM swap" attacks — through which hackers take control of victims' phone numbers and exploit the control for theft, blackmail and other nefarious activities — and should have taken steps to stop them. Shapiro says the hackers used his phone information to access and wipe out his digital currency account. In its reply to Shapiro's opposition,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS