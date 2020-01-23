SanDisk Gets Memory Card Labeling Suit Wiped In Calif.

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class action alleging SanDisk LLC misled consumers about the storage capacity of its flash drives and memory cards, noting that the back of the packages on the products at issue clarifies the number of storage bytes. SanDisk LLC makes USB flash drives and memory cards with varying amounts of gigabyte storage, according to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman's order. SanDisk uses GB, or gigabyte, on its packaging to mean one billion bytes, but many computer systems use gigabyte to mean 1,073,741,824 bytes. Named plaintiff John Dinan alleged this discrepancy is deceptive and...

