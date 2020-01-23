Murdered Sisters Not Enough To Win Asylum, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- A Honduran asylum-seeker whose sisters were both murdered lost his bid to stay in the U.S. on Thursday after the Eleventh Circuit found he hadn’t proved he would face future danger if deported. In an unpublished decision, a panel of judges found that the Board of Immigration Appeals, the immigration courts’ appellate board, gave “reasoned consideration” when it denied Jose Isidro Rivas Palencia’s request for asylum and other forms of protection. The BIA concluded that Rivas Palencia failed to show he had a “well-founded” fear of persecution — a requirement to qualify for asylum — despite his testimony that he had...

