Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- State courts are increasingly split about whether injured employees can receive reimbursement for medical marijuana, with some jurists finding such claims are barred by federal law and others ruling in favor of the workers. In a single week in January, a New Jersey appellate court ordered an employer to reimburse an injured worker for medical marijuana, and three days later, Massachusetts’ highest court said it would review an appeal of a decision denying a similar claim. “You have cases with similar fact patterns that are addressed differently depending upon the state you're in, the court that you’re in, or even...

