Solicitor General Weighs In On Age Bias High Court Case

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- The solicitor general told the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday that the federal government has a myriad of ways to remedy age bias in the workplace other than the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, but the federal employee who filed the suit said that law is the only substantive way to get judicial relief. In a letter submitted to the court, Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco outlined various routes for receiving relief from age bias claims — including through an agency's anti-harassment policy or the U.S. Office of Personnel Management — which he said can provide relief to people who experience...

