Refusal To End Kickback Suit 'Odd,' 7th Circ. Judge Says

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit judge on Thursday said she found it "odd" that a district court refused to let the federal government dismiss a whisteblower suit alleging UCB Inc. paid kickbacks to boost prescriptions for its brand-name drug Cimzia, even though the government seemed to provide legitimate reasons for doing so. The government opted not to intervene in this case and asked that it be dismissed, but an Illinois federal court said in April the government failed to fully investigate the allegations of kickbacks and refused to dismiss it. Circuit Judge Ilana Rovner said during oral arguments Thursday that the government provided several...

