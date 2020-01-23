Fight For $15 Convinces NLRB Judge Not To Toss McD's Case

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge decided Thursday to keep alive the Fight for $15 effort to find McDonald's jointly responsible for franchisees' labor violations until the board rules on a motion to consider new evidence. Thursday’s ruling stems from a decision by a divided NLRB in December ordering Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito to approve a settlement she previously rejected and end the high-profile McDonald’s fight. On Jan. 7, the Fight for $15 group, which seeks a federal minimum wage of $15 and is backed by the Service Employees International Union, filed a motion asking the NLRB to reopen the...

