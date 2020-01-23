50 Cent Says Judge Erred In Tossing Case Against Rick Ross

Law360, New York (January 23, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit pondered Thursday whether a Connecticut federal judge was right in applying copyright law to preempt rapper 50 Cent's state-law claim that rival Rick Ross exploited the former's likeness when Ross used 50 Cent's hit song "In da Club" to promote his own album, "Black Market." Circuit Judges Pierre N. Leval, Reena Raggi and Debra Ann Livingston wrestled with the question of whether New Haven U.S. District Judge Warren W. Eginton erred in tossing 50 Cent's right-to-publicity claim, brought under Connecticut law, having found it preempted by the federal Copyright Act. 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James...

