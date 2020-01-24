Medical Malpractice Firm Can't Escape Suit Over Payments

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 3:08 PM EST) -- A New York state appellate court is reviving accusations against a medical malpractice firm that it paid out an award to a client’s creditors, rather than the client itself, saying that a lower court was wrong to throw out the claim. The appellate panel said Wednesday that Baker Sanders LLC, which is now Sanders Barshay Grossman LLC, had not demonstrated that a waiver signed by Dr. Surender Gorunkati and Richmond Medical Diagnostic applied to the legal malpractice claim and the claim for accounting at issue in the suit. “A defendant bears the initial burden of establishing that it has been released...

