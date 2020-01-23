DynCorp To Pay $1.5M To Settle Worker Kickback Allegations

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- DynCorp International has agreed to shell out $1.5 million to resolve claims involving two former employees who participated in a kickback scheme to defraud the federal government, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Former DynCorp International LLC officials Wesley Aaron Struble and Jose Rivera took kickbacks from an Iraqi subcontractor in connection with DynCorp leasing property in Iraq on behalf of the U.S. Department of State, according to the DOJ. "The settlement resolves the alleged liability of DynCorp for violation of civil penalties under the Anti-Kickback Act and the civil False Claims Act arising out of Struble's and Rivera's fraudulent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS