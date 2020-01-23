4 Takeaways From Roundup Jury Selection In St. Louis

Law360, St. Louis (January 23, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- Sixteen St. Louis residents will hear opening statements Friday on whether Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup caused four plaintiffs to get non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The trial represents the company's first chance to mount its defense outside of California, where it's lost all three trials thus far. It also happens to take place about 20 miles from where the company was founded. The jury includes a police officer, a Navy veteran, a marketing professional, a postal worker who's been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and a man who had a frustrating experience suing over a car crash. They were empaneled Wednesday after two days of voir...

