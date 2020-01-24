Flawed Petrobras Settlement Bypasses Many Shareholders

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- According to Pomerantz LLP, class counsel in the In re Petrobras Securities Litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the $2.95 billion settlement reached in the litigation marked a “significant victory for investors” of the semi-public Brazilian corporation Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras. The class action was brought on behalf of investors holding common and preferred Petrobras American depositary shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and/or certain Petrobras debt securities, the price of which fell drastically when a Brazilian federal police investigation known as Operation Car Wash exposed a multibillion-dollar money-laundering and corruption scheme...

