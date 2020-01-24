Sens. Urge Review Of Decreased Military Naturalizations

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of senators has called on the congressional watchdog to review a decline in the number of noncitizen military members who have become citizens in recent years. Illinois Democrats Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin teamed up with South Dakota Republican Mike Rounds to urge the Government Accountability Office to look into U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ military naturalization process in a letter on Thursday. According to the senators, the number of noncitizen military members granted citizenship has shrunk from more than 11,000 in fiscal year 2010 to 4,135 in fiscal year 2018. “Throughout U.S. history, noncitizens have served in...

