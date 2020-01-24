Workers Hit SC Beachside Grill With Wage And Tipping Suit

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- Two ex-employees of a popular beachside bar and grill have lodged a wage suit in South Carolina federal court against the restaurant and its owner, claiming they made tipped workers share their gratuities then illegally took a "tip credit" under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Former employees Holly Nygaard and Quanell Gee of the Beach House Bar & Grill in Myrtle Beach lodged their proposed class and collective action Thursday, saying the restaurant and owner Erez Sukarchi paid them and other servers less than the statutory $7.25 hourly minimum wage. Under the FLSA, businesses are legally allowed to pay workers a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS