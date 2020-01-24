Gilead Says CDC Broke Promises After Taking Free HIV Drugs

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took free drugs from Gilead to research HIV but then kept the resulting inventions to itself, in violation of several contracts, the drugmaker said after the government accused it of infringement. Gilead Sciences Inc. filed its defenses and counterclaims late Thursday, citing a series of alleged misconduct that would free it from the government's litigation. Among its allegations, Gilead told the Delaware federal court that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services knowingly withheld prior art from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and violated four material transfer agreements. The drugmaker is now...

