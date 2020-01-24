Thin Texas Nexus Kills $2.5B Wind Farm Contractor's Suit

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 1:50 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has dismissed a contractor’s suit accusing U.S. Wind of improperly canceling its contract to install a meteorological tower as part of a $2.5 billion Maryland offshore wind farm, deciding the allegations were only tenuously connected to Texas and therefore filed in the wrong court. U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison said Thursday that even though contractor InterMoor Inc. had an office in Houston, where it provided management services for its contract with U.S. Wind, none of the contract’s actual activity occurred in the Lone Star state. Citing a weak connection to Texas, the judge dismissed the case...

