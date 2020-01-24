MLB Accused Of Singling Out Health Food Co.

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- A former Major League Baseball pitcher turned health supplement maker is suing MLB yet again, claiming the league blackballed him because his products contain elk antler extract, but it endorses products like Gatorade protein bars and Muscle Milk shakes that contain the same active substance. In a complaint filed Thursday in California federal court, Neiman Nix and his company DNA Sports Performance Lab Inc. say MLB’s willingness to endorse certain products that contain Insulin-like Growth Factor, or IGF-1, even after it ruined his business for the same reason, constitutes tortious interference and an unfair business practice. DNA Performance’s products contain elk...

