Roundup Deal Talks Stop St. Louis Trial Before It Starts

Law360, St. Louis (January 24, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- A Missouri state court trial over allegations Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma was put on hold hours after it was set to begin in St. Louis on Friday, as the company sought to buy some time to resolve thousands of similar claims in federal court. Bayer, which bought Monsanto in 2018, said in a statement Friday the parties had agreed to delay the trial as mediator Ken Feinberg tries to broker a deal for tens of thousands of similar claims in federal multidistrict litigation. A St. Louis, Missouri, state court trial over allegations Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup causes cancer was put...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS