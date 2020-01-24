AIG Wins Appeal In $108M Unpaid Bonuses Fight

Law360, London (January 24, 2020, 3:36 PM GMT) -- A London appeals court ruled on Friday that a subsidiary of AIG does not owe 23 former executives some $108 million in deferred bonuses earned before the financial crisis because the company took a massive loss when it was bailed out by the U.S. government. An AIG subsidiary was entitled to write off the $85 billion bailout by the U.S. government that kept the financial giant afloat, the Court of Appeal has found. (AP) In an unanimous ruling, the Court of Appeal found that AIG Financial Products Corp. was entitled to write off the $85 billion bailout by the U.S. government,...

