Whistleblower Accuses EY Of Cover-Up At £14M Trial

Law360, London (January 24, 2020, 6:02 PM GMT) -- A former Ernst & Young partner who blew the whistle on incriminating audit findings into a Dubai gold company was portrayed as a troublemaker and forced out of the company by the executives handling the investigation, his lawyer told a London court Friday. Ben Hubble QC, counsel for Amjad Rihan, told Judge Timothy Kerr at the High Court that senior managers at EY’s global operations “took control” of a probe into his client's findings and tried to suppress his concerns about Kaloti, a Dubai-based refiner of gold and other precious metals that EY audited in 2013 — including its links to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS