VMware Hit With $236M Verdict For Willful Infringement

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (January 24, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal jury hit VMware Inc. with a roughly $236 million verdict Friday after finding the tech giant willfully infringed two of smaller rival Cirba Inc.'s patents. A jury found that VMware infringed patents of cloud infrastructure company Cirba, which argued at trial that VMware has tried to "roll over" its smaller competitor for years. (Getty) After a two-week trial in front of U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark, the eight-member jury found that VMware infringed the patents of cloud infrastructure company Cirba, which does business as Densify. The patents, U.S. Patent Nos. 8,209,687 and 9,654,367, relate to certain "virtualization" technology...

