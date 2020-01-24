ConocoPhillips Gets Heirs' $11.7M Mineral Win Undone

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court sided with ConocoPhillips’ interpretation of a will in a mineral rights dispute, reversing two lower court decisions and holding that the company does not owe two Texans $11.7 million. The state’s high court decided in ConocoPhillips' favor in the multigenerational dispute that dates to the 1940s and deals with complex issues around the inheritance of oil and gas interests. The justices determined that Leon Oscar Ramirez Jr. and his sister Minerva Clementina Ramirez are entitled only to the surface estate in the Las Piedras Ranch that their grandmother Leonor willed to them. In looking at the will,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS