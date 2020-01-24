7th Circ. Hammers BIA For 'Defiance' Of Deportation Ruling

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit upbraided the Board of Immigration Appeals after the board "flatly refused" to abide by the court's decision allowing a Mexican citizen to stay in the U.S., saying it has never been defied by a lower court. Rather than sending the case back down to the BIA once again, the three-judge panel said Thursday that all of the legal questions had been settled and upheld an immigration judge's decision letting Jorge Baez-Sanchez, who has been facing deportation, stay in the country. "Another remand would do little beside give the board a free pass for its effrontery, while delaying the...

