'Public Charge' Case Discovery Denied For Wrong Reasons

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 3:02 PM EST) -- Most challenges to actions by federal agencies are brought under the Administrative Procedure Act. APA claims are adjudicated without a trial or discovery, on the basis of an administrative record that is produced by the agency. The U.S. Supreme Court has instructed that “courts are to decide, on the basis of the record the agency provides, whether the action passes muster under the appropriate APA standard of review.”[1] If the reviewing court cannot evaluate the challenged agency action on the basis of the record before it, the matter is usually remanded to the agency for additional investigation or explanation.[2] Discovery beyond...

