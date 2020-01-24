Dallas Accused Of Shorting First Responders' Pension Fund

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- The city of Dallas violated a federal statute banning discrimination against members of the military by failing to kick in over $2 million to a pension fund for police officers and firefighters, according to a lawsuit from the Dallas Police and Fire Pension System. Dallas failed to match contributions made by at least 100 service members when they returned to their jobs with the city after serving in the military in violation of the federal Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, the pension fund said in a complaint filed in Texas federal court Thursday. While service members contributed over $700,0000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS