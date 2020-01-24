Foley & Lardner Reps Cannabis REIT On $217M Offering

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Foley & Lardner LLP team helped represent medical cannabis real estate investment trust Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. on its $217.4 million public offering, announced on Friday and set to close Jan. 28. IIP said it will use proceeds from the offering to invest in specialized real estate assets supporting medical cannabis cultivation and for general corporate purposes, according to its press release. The company is offering 2.9 million shares of stock at $73.25 per share. Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase more than 445,000 shares, which could bring in another $32.6 million. The $73.25 offering price Friday was an...

