Pa. Urges 3rd Circ. To Revive Ex-Penn State Head's Conviction

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro urged the Third Circuit to reinstate ex-Penn State University President Graham Spanier's trial conviction for shielding convicted pedophile Jerry Sandusky, arguing Thursday that the disgraced executive mistakenly contends that he was charged under a version of the child endangerment law enacted after his conduct. Spanier has caused "considerable confusion" by asserting that he was charged under a version of the law that expanded liability from those directly responsible for the welfare of a child to those who supervise persons looking after a youth, Shapiro said in a brief. The 2007 amendment came after he and other...

