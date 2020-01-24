Wis. Gov.'s Budget Vetoes Constitutional, State Justices Told

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- The Wisconsin governor's partial budget vetoes, including modifications to taxing provisions for e-cigarettes, were authorized by the state constitution’s plain text, he has told the state Supreme Court in a case challenging the constitutionality of the partial veto. A complaint by Wisconsin residents Nancy Bartlett, Richard Bowers Jr. and Ted Keneklis challenging Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ partial vetoes of the state’s 2019-2021 budget incorrectly asks the state justices to change the governor’s partial veto power to an item veto more commonly used in other states, Evers said Thursday. The Wisconsin governor’s partial veto power allows the office holder to veto individual words or entire...

