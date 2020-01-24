House Leaders Ask Watchdog To Probe Spectrum Breakdown

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- Two House Energy and Commerce Committee leaders have asked a government watchdog to probe “breakdowns” within a federal spectrum management agency, citing numerous instances in which other agencies broke rank to criticize planned airwaves reorganization projects. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., asked the Government Accountability Office on Friday to report on how agencies broke rank with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and communicated their displeasure with Federal Communications Commission plans affecting commercially allocated spectrum bands. “Last year, it was clear that the federal spectrum management process broke down,” Pallone and Walden wrote to the GAO. “Rather...

