Ill. Justices Say Auto Insurance Policy Can't Be 'Stacked'

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday reversed a lower court's determination that a four-car auto insurance policy's bodily injury coverage can be "stacked" four times to provide a $1.2 million payout for an auto crash that killed two and severely injured another, saying the policy's anti-stacking clause was unambiguous. The state's highest court unanimously overturned a Franklin County judge's determination in a declaratory judgment action that an auto insurance policy issued by Meridian Security Insurance Co. to Dawn Keller was ambiguous and that the insurer had a duty to aggregate coverage to amount to $400,000 per person and $1.2 million per...

