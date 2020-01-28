Ex-Zurich Employee Sues Law Firm Over Alleged Intimidation

Law360, London (January 28, 2020, 1:34 PM GMT) -- A former employee of Zurich Insurance has sued DAC Beachcroft LLP to win a public apology, saying the law firm deceived and “terrorised” him after he internally reported what he claimed was a major corporate fraud. The claim filed at the High Court by Artiom Borisov does not disclose details of the alleged fraud that underpins his whistleblower claim. But he says that he was fired after he took his concerns to officials at Zurich. DAC Beachcroft represented the insurer. Borisov said in his suit — which was filed on Jan. 15 but only recently made public — that he was "accused of absurd...

