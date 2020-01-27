Regulators Clash With Wall Street As Liu V. SEC Looms

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 11:13 PM EST) -- Nineteen amicus briefs have been filed for the U.S. Supreme Court's review of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's authority to seek disgorgement, demonstrating a sharp but unsurprising divide between regulators and Wall Street. Oral arguments are less than six weeks away in Liu v. SEC, the hotly anticipated high court examination of whether the agency's high-dollar financial remedy is actually available under securities law, prompting a host of legal professors, public interest law firms, state attorneys general and even members of Congress to weigh in. The justices agreed in November to hear the case of Charles Liu and Xin Wang,...

