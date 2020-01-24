CertainTeed Spinoff Hits Ch. 11 To Deal With Asbestos Costs

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 3:03 PM EST) -- An affiliate of building material maker CertainTeed filed for Chapter 11 protection Thursday in North Carolina after being spun off from the company and saddled with legacy asbestos liabilities stemming from CertainTeed’s cement pipe and roofing products. In initial case documents, DBMP LLC said it was spun off from CertainTeed in October 2019 and received $25 million from the company along with the liability associated with tens of thousands of lawsuits arising from exposure to pipes and other products that contained asbestos. The debtor said it filed for bankruptcy in order to take advantage of Section 524(g) of the federal bankruptcy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS