3rd Circ. Halts Deportation Of Woman In Abusive Marriage

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Friday overturned a Board of Immigration Appeals order to deport a Brazilian woman, finding that mistreatment by her husband qualified her for relief from removal even though she pled guilty to assaulting her husband’s lover. The panel said in a precedential opinion on Friday that Ludimilla Ramos Da Silva meets all of the criteria to have her removal cancelled under the Violence Against Women Act — a law that provides safeguards to domestic violence victims — including an exception to the no-convictions requirement in the statute. To qualify for exemption from the "good moral character" requirement, an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS