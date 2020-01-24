UPS And Aspiring Driver Settle Deafness Bias Suit

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- A deaf UPS worker who accused the shipping giant of violating state bias law by repeatedly refusing to promote him to a driver position because of his deafness reached a settlement with the company on Friday to end the suit that was poised for trial. While the terms of the deal were not disclosed in the notice of dismissal filed in Minnesota federal court, settlement talks began as early as October, according to court documents, shortly after a federal judge shut down UPS’ attempt to pare down the suit by denying its motion for summary judgment last year. U.S. District Judge...

