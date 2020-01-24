Engineering Firm Denies Duty To Workers In Fatal Gas Leak

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- An Ohio engineering firm denied any responsibility for a toxic gas leak that killed two workers and injured another at a FirstEnergy power plant outside Pittsburgh, arguing to a Pennsylvania federal court Friday that it had no relationship or duty to the workers or the contractor that employed them. URS Corp. Ohio said that because the estate of Kevin Bachner and his widow, Kerri Ann Bachner, were claiming professional negligence against URS, they had to show there was a relationship between the Bachners and the engineering firm that designed part of the power plant. Without that relationship or a duty to...

