Insurer Must Pay McCarter & English Fees In School IP Fight

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 9:42 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge has said a school’s insurer is on the hook for attorney fees charged by McCarter & English LLP for representing the institution in a settled trademark infringement case, saying the company can't avoid coverage since it's failed to demonstrate “appreciable prejudice” from the school's conduct. In an opinion made available Friday in The Lewis School of Princeton's suit against the Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co., Superior Court Judge Robert T. Lougy handed a summary judgment win to the school on the issue of whether the insurer is liable for such legal expenses. The school has settled related malpractice claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS