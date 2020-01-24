Trump Admin. Sanctions Petroleum Brokers Over Iran Deals

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has sanctioned six Asian and Middle Eastern petroleum and petrochemical companies, saying they helped Iran's state-owned oil company to make hundreds of millions of dollars in exports ultimately used to fund terrorist groups. The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has placed Hong Kong-based Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. and Sage Energy HK Ltd., China-based Peakview Industry Co. Ltd. and Dubai-based Beneathco DMCC on its Specially Designated Nationals list, barring U.S. companies and nationals from doing business with those companies, it said Thursday. The U.S. Department of State is also sanctioning Trilliance and another Hong...

