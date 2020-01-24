Ill. High Court Upholds Workers' Comp Exemption

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- Amendments to the Illinois Workers' Compensation Act don't affect its long-standing exemption of the proceeds of a workers' compensation settlement from the claims of medical care providers who treated the illness or injury associated with that settlement, the Illinois Supreme Court held Friday. None of the changes to the law at issue in the case permit health care providers to look to the workers' compensation award, judgment or settlement as a source of payment, the high court said in a unanimous opinion. The Seventh Circuit asked the court to weigh in after worker Elena Hernandez appealed a bankruptcy court's denial of...

