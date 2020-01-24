DC Solar Owners Cop To $1B Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- A California couple who own a purported solar generator manufacturer pled guilty Friday to helping orchestrate a $1 billion Ponzi scheme and simultaneously settled parallel civil claims with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, authorities said. Husband and wife Jeff and Paulette Carpoff operated the fraudulent scheme between 2011 and 2018, lying to investors about the number of solar generators sold by DC Solar through false marketing and fabricated documents, among other misrepresentations, according to the authorities. Investors were lured in part by the promise of generous tax credits for investing in renewable energy, prosecutors said. In addition to making Ponzi-like...

