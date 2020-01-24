4 Tips For Running An ESOP Without Getting Sued

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act case brought by IBM workers has stoked uncertainty about how corporate executives should handle employee stock ownership plans. Here, experts reveal four tips companies can use to build and operate an ESOP that will give them the best shot at avoiding litigation. See If It's a Good Fit ESOPs — retirement plans that offer workers shares of company stock — can provide attractive tax benefits to companies, but they aren’t right for every employer. “When a company says, ‘I want to start an ESOP,’ the first thing I want...

