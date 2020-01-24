Wachtel Missry, Atty Try To Shake $7.7M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- Wachtel Missry LLP and one of its attorneys on Friday urged a Florida federal court to toss a $7.7 million suit alleging that they engaged in elder abuse and legal malpractice, arguing that the complaint is unclear and inconsistent with the law. Allan H. Applestein and a related company fail to establish that the firm and its attorney, Howard Kleinhendler, took advantage of his alleged diminished mental capacity to convince him to sell approximately 1,000 acres in Richmond County, Virginia, to Virginia True Corp., a company organized by the lawyer, according to Friday's motion to dismiss in the Southern District of...

