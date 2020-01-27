Commerce Tags Steel From 3 Nations With Duties Up To 206%

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will hit structural steel imports from Canada, China and Mexico with duties up to 206.49% after finding that some of the countries’ exporters are receiving subsidies and selling their products at unfairly low prices. Mexican structural steel exporters will face countervailing and anti-dumping duties ranging from 0.01% to 68.87%, and Canadian companies will be subject to a 6.70% anti-dumping tariff. Chinese exporters will be hit with the highest countervailing and anti-dumping tariffs ranging from 27.34% to 206.49%, Commerce said Friday in its final determinations. Commerce spared Canadian steel imports from a countervailing duty, finding that the...

